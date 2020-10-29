Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals Major Unannounced Port

✖

A new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite leak has seemingly revealed a major game coming to the Switch platform in the near future. As you may know, each year many of the biggest third-party releases skip the Switch and Switch Lite largely due to the underpowered nature of each machine. However, it looks like one of this year's biggest and most notable games is coming to the Switch and Switch Lite, though not in a traditional form.

Digging through the website for Cloud Ultimate Edition Cloud Edition, dataminers discovered code and links to a cloud version of Resident Evil 3. While Capcom hasn't announced Resident Evil 3 for Nintendo Switch, there have been rumors suggesting Capcom was looking into bringing some of the recent remakes in the series to the platform. In other words, while this leak comes as a surprise to many, it doesn't come completely out of nowhere. Further, Capcom did experiment with a cloud version of Resident Evil 7, which it released in Japan.

For now, take this leak with a grain of salt, but not only did dataminers unearth references and files for the game, but media that quite literally says "Resident Evil 3 Cloud Version."

Resident Evil 3 Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch datamined in Control Cloud Version website https://t.co/IhcVGi3M2e pic.twitter.com/CoMcpDIKjn — ResetEra NT (@ResetEraNT) October 28, 2020

As for what "cloud version" means, it simply refers to a version of the game that isn't downloadable like a traditional game, but streamed. Streaming isn't an ideal way to play games due to latency, however, on a console like Switch, it's sometimes the only way to play a game because the cloud can offset some of the console's lack of power.

At the moment of publishing, neither Capcom nor Nintendo have commented on this leak or the speculation surrounding it. If either party does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

