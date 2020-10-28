Nintendo Stealth-Releases Four Different Nintendo Switch Games
Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite have not one, not two, not three, but four new games that were all stealth-released during today's Direct. In case you missed it, today Nintendo surprised Switch and Switch Lite players with a surprise Nintendo Partners Direct, featuring a myriad of updates from third-party developers. And like most Nintendo Directs, this new one came packing some equally surprising stealth-releases.
The most notable of these four games is one of 2019's best games, Control, or more specifically the Ultimate Edition of the game, which comes with its two expansions. That said, there's a catch, with the catch being you can't download the game. Rather, you can only stream it via the Cloud. In addition to this, a cult-classic and its sequel are also now available, as is a brand new puzzle game from developer HAL Laboratory.
Below, you can check out every game stealth-released on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but an official description and pricing information.
Control Ultimate Edition - Cloud Version
About: "A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control… Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control?"
Price: Free Downloadprevnext
No More Heroes
About: "Fight your way to the top in the HD remaster of everyone’s favorite assassin action game! After being ranked #11 in the United Assassins Association, Travis Touchdown puts his trusty beam katana to the test as he faces off against the world’s top 10 assassins in deadly battle."
Price: $17.99prevnext
No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
About: "Continue the fight in the HD remaster of the sequel to the original assassin action game! Three years after Travis Touchdown was ranked #1 by the United Assassins Association, he finds himself falling down the ranks to #51. To make things worse, another assassin—Skelter Helter—swears revenge against Travis for the death of his brother. Fueled by his own desires and a thirst for vengeance, the ultimate otaku assassin unsheathes his beam katana once again and plunges headfirst into an all-new battle!"
Price: $17.99prevnext
Part Time UFO0comments
About: "Help the Citizens of Earth as a Cute Little UFO with a Handy Extendable Claw Move objects to the designated platform and balance, arrange, and build to help earthlings complete jobs! Tasks range from farming, fishing, and stacking cheerleaders. Wait…what? Each puzzling job has multiple objectives hinted at through pictures. Solve them to earn in-game medals and unlock even more jobs—just keep an eye on the timer.
Price: $8.99prev