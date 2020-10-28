Nintendo Stealth-Releases Four Different Nintendo Switch Games

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite have not one, not two, not three, but four new games that were all stealth-released during today's Direct. In case you missed it, today Nintendo surprised Switch and Switch Lite players with a surprise Nintendo Partners Direct, featuring a myriad of updates from third-party developers. And like most Nintendo Directs, this new one came packing some equally surprising stealth-releases.

The most notable of these four games is one of 2019's best games, Control, or more specifically the Ultimate Edition of the game, which comes with its two expansions. That said, there's a catch, with the catch being you can't download the game. Rather, you can only stream it via the Cloud. In addition to this, a cult-classic and its sequel are also now available, as is a brand new puzzle game from developer HAL Laboratory.

Below, you can check out every game stealth-released on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but an official description and pricing information.