New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character Seemingly Hinted At

✖

A new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leak has reportedly dropped a relatively major hint at a future DLC character coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game. This month, Steve from Minecraft became the latest character to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's massive roster as a DLC fighter. However, he won't be the last addition. For now, it remains a mystery who will be added next though it looks like it will be a character with a gender alt.

Over on SmashBoards, user Andree123 revealed that within the files of the game, or at least the current files, there five empty slots for voice files. If this datamining leak sounds familiar, it's because this was the exact scenario after Terry Bogard released via the first Fighter Pass.

So, why is this notable? Because there are only four DLC character slots left. In other words, if there are five empty slots in the voice files, it suggests one of these characters will take up two voice files, which in turn hints at the character having a gender alt or possibly a side-kick.

Of course, there could be a variety of other explanations, but this is what happened after Bogard released; there was one DLC character slot but two voice slots, which inevitably got filled by male and female Byleth.

Unfortunately, even if this revelation is accurate in its conclusions, it doesn't drastically narrow the candidates down. There are a lot of characters that could fit this bill.

For now, take all of this -- the leak and the speculation surrounding it -- with a grain of salt. As for Nintendo, it hasn't commented on any of this so far, and it's unlikely this will change. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: