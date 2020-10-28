New Nintendo Direct Mini Released

✖

Nintendo released a new Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase this week to show off some upcoming games planned for the Nintendo Switch this year and the next. Games like Bravely Default II, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and some surprise releases showed up in the announcements within the Direct that showed off just under 20 minutes of updates and gameplay footage form the new games. It was also revealed that some of these new games will adopt the “Cloud Version” strategy used by Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on the console.

You can check out Nintendo’s latest Direct below to see everything the publisher had to show off during the event. There were some suspicions spurred on by Nintendo Switch eShop adjustments within the hours before the Direct’s reveal that hinted at some sort of a Direct happening soon, but it hasn’t been a long time since the last Direct, so people weren’t already waiting for a new showcase like they typically are.

Since this Direct is a partner showcase, it featured only games made by developers other than those housed under Nintendo’s umbrella. The games featured in the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase were Bravely Default II, Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, Surviving the Aftermath, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Griftlands: Nintendo Switch Edition, Tropico 6, Hitman III: Cloud Version, Control Ultimate Edition: Cloud Version, No More Heroes, No More Heroes II: Desperate Struggle, No More Heroes III, Part Time UFO, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Some of the surprises included in the Nintendo Direct Mini included the gameplay footage from No More Heroes III. Nintendo loves its surprise releases, and it gave its fans more of those alongside the direct by releasing the previous two No More Heroes games on the Nintendo Switch for people to play right away.

As for the cloud gaming plans, Nintendo announced two more Cloud Version games are planned for the Nintendo Switch. Both Control and Hitman III will have Cloud Versions on the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo closed out the showcase with Koei Tecmo’s Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. It was also announced that a demo would be made available for the new Hyrule Warriors game to give people a chance to preview it.

It’s also worth noting that Nintendo said this Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase would be the final one of the year. We could still hear more about Nintendo’s own games over the next month or so, but there won’t be any more Partner Showcases.