Nintendo Switch Makes Great New 2020 Game Just $2

✖

Nintendo has made a new 2020 Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game just $2 via the Nintendo eShop. Over on the digital storefront, there's currently hundreds of games on sale, like there is almost every week. A bulk of these discounts are for inconsequential games or don't offer appreciable savings, but there are some deals to be had over on the Nintendo eShop, including for Bloodroots, which is usually $20, but right now is only $2.

The bloody action-arcade game debuted earlier this year back in February to a strong critical and consumer reception. At the moment of publishing, it boasts an 81 on Metacritic, and around launch, there were plenty of gamers talking about the game, which isn't very long at 5-7 hours, but that doesn't matter when it's only $2.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from its developer Paper Cult:

"Betrayed and left for dead, Mr. Wolf is hell-bent on finding his killer and enacting revenge - alone, and vastly outnumbered," reads an official pitch of the game. "Thankfully for Mr. Wolf, the world is your weapon in Bloodroots - a relentless action game that unfolds across the sprawling Weird West. You’ll choreograph spectacular, ultra-violent combos by making use of everything around you, from hatchets, to ladders, to...carrots? It’s improvise or die, as Mr. Wolf fights his way to the center of the mystery: why was he betrayed?"

In addition to $2, Bloodroots on Nintendo Switch requires 1.8 GB of space. For this, it supports all three modes of play and the following languages: Japanese, French, German, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Portuguese, and English.

It's unclear how long the game will be priced at $2, but we know it's a limited-time deal, so, if it tickles your fancy, be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch Lite -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: