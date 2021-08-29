Nintendo Switch Confirms Release of Beloved Action Game

✖

A beloved action game that has previously appeared on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms is finally headed to the Nintendo Switch. Specifically, that game happens to be the original Dying Light, from developer Techland. And while the upcoming sequel, Dying Light 2, seemingly won't be heading to Switch any time soon, the arrival of the original game on the platform is something that fans have been asking about for quite some time.

Techland confirmed the release of Dying Light on Nintendo Switch within recent days on its official Twitter account associated with the game. Specifically, the studio revealed that Dying Light Platinum Edition is the version that would be heading over to Switch. Notably, this iteration of the game contains all of the added pieces of DLC and expansion content that were released after the initial launch of Dying Light all the way back in 2014. Basically, if you haven't played the title before, this iteration will give you everything that you could be looking for.

It's happening! Dying Light Platinum Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch soon! pic.twitter.com/CFtmGUI6Dh — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) August 26, 2021

While Dying Light on Switch will be sold in a digital capacity, Techland is also releasing a special physical version of the game that may interest collectors. This physical iteration will come in a unique box that will contain the game itself, a large map, a "survival guide" that features a number of callbacks to the game, and stickers associated with the title.

At this point in time, it's unknown when Dying Light will specifically be coming to Nintendo Switch. A previous leak teased that October will be the window in which the game will arrive, but Techland has yet to publicly confirm this. Whenever a more specific release date is given, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

How do you feel about Dying Light finally making its way over to Nintendo Switch? Are you going to look to play the game for yourself on this platform, or will you instead just be waiting until later in 2021 to play Dying Light 2?