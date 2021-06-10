Nintendo Switch Fans Surprised With Popular RPG

✖

One of the most popular RPGs from the last few years is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and probably the Nintendo Switch Pro as well. If you missed Summer Game Fest today, it had a few surprises for Nintendo fans, including word that Kingdom Come Deliverance is coming to the Nintendo Switch at an unannounced date.

Right now, details on the port are scarce. This combined with how technically demanding the game has some Nintendo fans convinced the game will be a Nintendo Switch Pro game, but at the moment this is just speculation. Meanwhile, what makes this port so surprising is that it actually leaked earlier this year, and at the time, Warhorse shot down the leak as a mistake.

What we do know about the port is that it's not being handled by Warhose Studios, the developer behind the game, but Nintendo Switch port masters Saber Interactive, best known in the Nintendo world as the wizards behind The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Nintendo Switch port.

Due to your overwhelming feedback. the unthinkable becomes thinkable!! In collaboration with @TweetsSaber, #KingdomComeDeliverance is coming to the Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/zztWhNhjgs — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) June 10, 2021

As for the game itself, it's a realistic and immersive RPG that hit back in 2018. And while it released to a bit of controversy and while it didn't completely light the world on fire critically, it became an instant commercial success, selling millions of copies and cultivating a passionate fanbase.

"You’re Henry, the son of a blacksmith," reads an official pitch of the game. "Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your friends and family. Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge the death of your parents and help repel the invading forces!"

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance is one of the most immersive and detailed RPGs in quite a while, all without typical embellishments like dragons, magic, and overpowered characters," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "While performance hangups and pacing issues weigh down the game at times like a traveler over-encumbered with too much baggage, the brighter points the realistic game boasts shine through the blood and muck of medieval Bohemia."

