A new Nintendo Switch Pro rumor has bad news for Nintendo fans looking forward to the new Nintendo console and hoping to see it at E3 2021. According to the new speculation out about the console, it's not going to be revealed before E3 2021, despite a plethora of previous rumors and reports previously suggesting that's exactly what was going to happen, and it may still happen, but it's looking increasingly likely that this was either misinformation or Nintendo changed its mind.

The new rumor comes the way of industry insider and leaker Jeff Grubb, who relays the information as "informed speculation," which is to say it needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Like every industry insider and leaker, Grubb has been both right and wrong in the past, and those times didn't even come with this caveat.

Unfortunately, while this intel comes with a caveat, it doesn't come with any other actual information. In other words, while Grubb relays word that the Nintendo Switch Pro may not be revealed before E3 2021, he doesn't say when said reveal could come.

When the initial rumors first surfaced claiming the piece of hardware would be revealed before E3, they alleged that it was going to be revealed before the event because Nintendo and its partners wanted to showcase their games coming to the hardware. And this makes sense. The combination of this and how reliable and reputable the sources were, make this new rumor a bit puzzling, and it's why the current speculation is that Nintendo may have changed its mind at the last second.

For now, all we have is speculation. So far, Nintendo hasn't commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.