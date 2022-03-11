Nintendo Switch Fans Surprised With Stealth Release of 90s Cult Classic

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users have been surprised with a new stealth release that children of the 90s will need no introduction to. The 90s was a great era for video games. The SNES, PS1, Nintendo Game Boy, Nintendo 64, Sega Dreamcast, and the Sega Saturn were all released in the final decade of the 20th century. If we were to add to this by listing all of the great games and franchises that were released and began in the 90s we’d be writing until next week. The most important part of the 90s though was Chex Quest, one of the decade’s biggest cult classics and the first game to ever be offered in a box of cereal. That’s right, Chex Quest is now available on Nintendo Switch, or more specifically, a remake of the 1996 game is now available via the Nintendo eShop. However, unlike the PC version, the Switch version isn’t free. Rather, it will cost Switch users $5,

Originally developed by Digital Café and published by General Mills, the remake was re-released back in 2020 via developers Team Chex Quest HD and Flight School Studio. Like the original, the remake was published by General Mills. That said, It was only released on PC via Steam. The Nintendo Switch is the first console the game has come to.

“Chex Quest HD is a modern, multiplayer remake of the classic 1996 FPS advergame of the same name,” reads an official pitch of the game. “The Intergalactic Federation of Snacks’ outpost on the remote planet of Bazoik has been overrun by evil cereal-eating creatures from another dimension! These slimy “Flemoids” have taken the citizens of Bazoik captive and it is up to you and the Chex Mix Squadron to free them. Thankfully you have a handy array of ‘zorching’ devices which can send these invaders back to their home dimension so you can succeed in your mission.”

