Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With New Freebies

Last week, a new Nintendo Switch Online update was released that added free new icons for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. Fast-forward, and now more free icons have been added. The first wave included both icons for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario Odyssey. Unfortunately, for those hoping to see icons from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid Dread, or other Nintendo games, this second wave is going to leave you disappointed as it’s only more Super Mario Odyssey icons.

Not only are these icons locked behind Nintendo Switch Online exclusivity and Platinum Points (5 to 10, depending on the icon), but they are only available for a limited time. Once you claim an icon, it’s yours to keep, but all-new Super Mario Odyssey icons will need to be claimed before April 4, as come April 4 they will be removed from their Nintendo Switch Online marketplace. Nintendo doesn’t say they will never come back, but it doesn’t say they will come back either.

If you don’t like any of the icons added so far but like Super Mario Odyssey, you’ll be happy to know new ones will be added every Monday until April 4. Come then, Super Mario Odyssey will be replaced with a new game. At the moment of publishing, we don’t know what next week’s new icons will be nor do we know what next month’s new game will be.

Below, you can check out these new icons, courtesy of Wario64 over on Twitter:

This week’s Super Mario Odyssey icons available on Nintendo Switch Online Missions & Rewards pic.twitter.com/Jja8xj8lNF — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 8, 2022

