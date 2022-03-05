Long-Awaited Nintendo Switch RPG Officially Cancelled

A long-awaited Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED RPG has been canceled after several previous delays. Many of the best RPGs of the last decade or so are available on the Nintendo Switch. For example, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Skyrim, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are all available on Nintendo Switch. These are probably the three best RPGs of the last 10 years or so. That said, one game hardcore RPG fans of the genre on Switch have been waiting for is Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire from Obsidian Entertainment, the studio best known for games like Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Neverwinter Nights 2, Alpha Protocol, and The Outer Worlds. When it comes to RPGs, Obsidian is a Mount Rushmore-level studio. And some of its best work has been its work on Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire and its predecessor.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire debuted back in 2018 via the PC and to an 88 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of its year. Two years later the game came to Xbox One and PS4. The expectation was for the RPG to come to Nintendo Switch in 2018, but then it was delayed to 2019. Then in August 2019, publisher Versus Evil teased that the Switch version was “coming soon.” Since then, it’s been crickets, up until now.

“Unfortunately, after much deliberation, we have decided not to move forward with Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire for the Nintendo Switch,” said Versus Evil over on the company’s official Discord channel.

As you may know, the game’s predecessor is available on Switch. That said, if Switch fans want to see the series through they will need to access a PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or an Xbox Series X.

