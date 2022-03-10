Highly-Anticipated Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mod Is Out

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the biggest games on Nintendo Switch, but some members of the fan community have specific changes they would like to see. The highly-anticipated HewDraw Remix mod is now available, which offers a number of changes that bring it more in line with Super Smash Bros. Melee. There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding this mod, but it remains to be seen how the fan community will react to the public beta, now that it’s been made available. There are still more changes to come, but now fans can see what HewDraw Remix has to offer!

A trailer for the fan mod can be found in the Tweet embedded below. The track in the trailer was composed by Tempxa. Readers interested in checking out the rest of the composer’s music for the mod can be found right here.

HewDraw Remix was created by a smaller team of fans. While the public beta is out, the developers say that there’s still work to be done, and there’s quite a bit more they plan on doing with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s roster. The Nintendo game boasts 89 fighters in total, and making changes to all of them to fit with HewDraw Remix is going to take a bit more time.

“Some of the cast is in a pretty crazy state right now, and others a bitunderwhelming potency-wise. Regardless, we’ve done our best toprioritize making both the engine and every character feel as fun andunique as we can, so you can thoroughly enjoy what you can currently getyour hands on while we polish up some of the things that need moreattention with coming updates,” the team said in a blog post.

It remains to be seen whether HewDraw Remix will find the same level of success we’ve seen from other Smash Bros. mods, but the future certainly looks bright. For now, the public beta should give fans an idea of what the team is striving for, and where things are heading!

Are you planning on checking out this mod for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? What do you think of HewDraw Remix?