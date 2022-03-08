Nintendo Switch OLED Resists Burn-In After 3,600-Hour Test

A new Nintendo Switch OLED test has discovered just how long it takes for any kind of noticeable screen burn-in to appear. A common concern with OLED screens revolves around the static images being permanently displayed on the screen, regardless of what you’re watching or playing. A lot of people have experienced this by constantly watching the same TV network, particularly news networks which have lots of logos and on-screen elements that largely don’t move. After an extended amount of time, these images will be ingrained in the screen and sometimes require the screen to be replaced. Now that Nintendo has adopted OLED technology into its latest console, many are wondering if the Nintendo Switch is prone to this issue as well.

Thanks to YouTuber Wulff Den, it seems incredibly difficult to get any kind of notable burn-in on the Nintendo Switch OLED. Although not a massive leap forward from the standard Nintendo Switch, the OLED Switch is a visual treat and one that many don’t want compromised. After leaving the console on a static image for 3,600 hours, a minor amount of burn-in was discovered, but was still relatively minor. Wulff Den estimated it would take another 1,800 hours of leaving the console on the same static screen before it became anywhere close to an issue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nonetheless, unless a player only plays one game with a lot of UI elements that don’t move or simply never turns off the screen, it’s unlikely anyone would face this kind of an issue. It would take years for someone to replicate this under any kind of normal playing habits. It’s actually a major testament to the OLED screen on this model of the Nintendo Switch, it seems built to last and like it will continue to give players an optimal experience that they can enjoy without any burn-in anxiety. Although it’s not 100% guaranteed to avoid burn-in, it seems like it would be rather difficult to achieve.

Has this test made you want to get a Nintendo Switch OLED more? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T Eurogamer]