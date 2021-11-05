Nintendo Switch Could Be Getting One of the Best Games of All Time

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED could be getting one of the best games of all time. Rockstar Games and Nintendo aren’t known for collaborating. However, it seems like this is changing. Not only is Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition coming to Nintendo Switch, but according to a new report, Rockstar Games is bringing the RAGE engine to the Nintendo console, which could have some very big implications.

The report comes the way of prominent Nintendo insider and leaker, Samus Hunter, who relays word that they were given information “by an outside source” that Nintendo and Rockstar Games are working together to “adapt” the RAGE engine for the Switch in order to bring games running on the engine to the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Samus Hunter points out, games that run on this engine include GTA 4, GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2, Midnight Club, and Max Payne 3. Now, if this is happening, it’s unlikely to dig up the dead bodies of Max Payne and Midnight Club. And for whatever reason Rockstar Games pretends like GTA 4 doesn’t exist, which leaves GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption, and Red Dead Redemption 2 as candidates. No matter which of these three games comes to Switch, Nintendo owners are getting one of the best games of all time.

“This is information that was given to me by an outside source than I have, but has been proven correct on some previous information,” said Samus Hunter. “Apparently Nintendo is working with Rockstar to adapt the RAGE engine on Switch to bring new games to it (it’s not the GTA Trilogy).”

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable and reputable, it doesn’t change the fact we are dealing with unofficial information that is subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don’t expect this to change for a wide range of reasons, but if for some reason it does, we will update story with every detail, salient or not. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo — including the latest on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Online, and the rumored Nintendo Switch successor — click here.