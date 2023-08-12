Nintendo Switch Sale Gives You Horror Games For $1 Each

A new Nintendo Switch sale has made a collection of horror games just $3. The collection features three different games, which means you're technically getting each game for $1 each. That said, the deal is only available until August 21. After August 21, the 90 percent discount will expire and the collection will revert back to its normal price point of $30. This would mean rather than effectively paying $1 for each game you'll be paying $10 for each game.

The mystery collection of games in question comes from Frictional Games, an independent studio based out of Sweden. It's best known for its horror games, such as SOMA, as well as Amnesia. And it's games from the latter that are dirt cheap right now. If you've never played the popular games that form the Amnesia: Collection, you can do so for a total of $3. What's included in Amnesia: Collection? Well, for $3 you get: Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs, and Amnesia: Justine.

"Amnesia: The Dark Descent puts you in the shoes of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about his past," reads an official blurb about the collection. "Exploring its eerie pathways, you must piece together Daniel's troubled memories and uncover the horror that lies deep below. In Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs, wealthy industrialist Oswald Mandus wakes in his bed wracked with fever and haunted by dreams of a dark and hellish engine. All he knows is that his children are in grave peril, and it's up to him to save them. Amnesia: Justine puts you through a series of trials constructed by a demented mind. Will you risk your own life to save others?"

In addition to $3, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users will need to clear out 5.3 GB of space to download the collection of games, all of which support all three modes of play. They also support the following language options: English, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

