Nintendo Switch Hosting Huge Star Wars Day Game Sale

Star Wars Day is just around the corner, and a number of games from the franchise have been discounted on Nintendo Switch in celebration. The console has a lot of great Star Wars games available, and this could be the perfect opportunity for players to check out any they might have missed. In total, six games have seen price drops, making them significantly cheaper than we'd normally see on the eShop. The full list of discounts can be found below:

Star Wars Pinball: $14.99 (normally $29.99)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: $11.24 (normally $14.99)

Star Wars Episode 1 Racer: $7.49 (normally $14.99)

Star Wars Republic Commando: $7.49 (normally $14.99)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy: $9.99 (normally $19.99)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast: $4.99 (normally $9.99)

In addition to these six options, Star Wars fans can also snag the new Star Wars Heritage Pack, which has been discounted to $44.99 from $59.99. That pack contains the latter four games on the list above, as well as Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. The Force Unleashed just released on Switch last month for $19.99, so it's not one of the games that has been discounted for Star Wars Day. However, when the other four discounts are factored into the Heritage Pack's price, it reduces The Force Unleashed to just $15.03. For Switch owners that don't have any of the Star Wars games included in the pack, it seems well worth the price!

Of course, one of the biggest highlights on the list is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Originally released on Xbox back in 2003, KOTOR received widespread critical-acclaim. The game is often considered the greatest Star Wars game ever made, and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has even called it his "favorite Star Wars thing out of all Star Wars games, movies, TV shows, toys, and comics." This week's sale is the perfect opportunity for newcomers to see what all the fuss is about! Readers will want to act quickly, however, as the sale is set to end on May 5th.

Do you plan on taking advantage of these discounts on Switch? What's your favorite Star Wars game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!