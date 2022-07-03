Nintendo Launches Unexpected New Switch Subscription Service

Nintendo just launched an unexpected new subscription service associated with the Nintendo Switch. At this point, subscription platforms have become all the rage in the video game space between PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch Online. And while each of these services offers players the ability to access certain games that are on each platform, this new subscription that Nintendo has now released is something that those who are worried about damaging their console would want to pay for.

To kick off July, Nintendo revealed on its website that it's now offering a service for Switch that it calls "Wide Care." Essentially, Wide Care is a program that will allow Switch owners to pay a small annual fee to ensure that the console is covered by a warranty. If the console happens to break or has a problem of some sort, those subscribed to Wide Care will be able to mail in their Switch to Nintendo and let the company fix it. As a whole, this program costs only about $15 per year or $1.50 per month, which isn't too bad whatsoever.

The main caveat with Wide Care at the time of this writing is that it's a service that Nintendo is only making available in Japan. So if you happen to reside in the United States, Europe, or any other territories, you can't subscribe to Wide Care for yourself. Still, the fact that Nintendo has launched a program like this whatsoever might mean that it could be planning a larger global rollout in the future. If such an announcement does end up coming about, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

