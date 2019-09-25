The Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta Edition is Back in Stock

The Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield Zacian and Zamazenta special edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite has been sold out in pre-order at most retailers for ages. But, at the time of writing, you can reserve one here at Best Buy (UPDATE: the listing has been shifting between pre-order and “coming soon”. Pre-orders are also live here at GameStop) with free shipping slated for November 8th. If you want to grab one as a gift for the holidays, take advantage of this opportunity because it’s a pretty safe bet that these will become even harder to find as we get closer to Christmas. As for the game itself, Pokemon Sword and Shield can be pre-ordered via Best Buy ($10 reward eligible) with a release date slated for November 15th.

The standard gray, turquoise, and yellow models are also available to order (and shipping now) via Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

If you’re unfamiliar, the Nintendo Switch Lite doesn’t actually do any switching, there are no Joy-Cons (though it can connect to extra controllers), and the screen is smaller at 5.5-inches. However, the Lite does offer the same fundamental handheld experience as the standard Switch at a price point that’s $100 cheaper. It’s also more portable, has better battery life, more color options, and an actual D-pad. These features combine to make the Lite attractive as a second Switch console, a console for kids, or a console for people that simply don’t care about playing on the TV.

As a purely portable console, the Nintendo Switch Lite is even better than a standard Nintendo Switch. However, if you want the complete experience, keep in mind that the new Nintendo Switch model with upgraded battery life is available now.

You can go into further detail comparing the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite right here.

