Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals Possible Return of 2005 Star Wars Game

A new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite leak has spoiled the possible return of a classic 2005 Star Wars game. Developers and publishers have been bringing their classic games to the Switch and Switch Lite en masse, and so far, this migration from yesteryear has included ports of classic Star Wars games. And now it looks like Star Wars: Republic Commando is joining this migration to the Nintendo handhelds.

According to Nintendo Everything, update data for Star Wars: Republic Commando has been uploaded to Nintendo's servers, which in turn suggests that not only is the 2005 game coming to Switch and Switch Lite, but that an announcement and release are on the horizon, or in other words, coming sooner rather than later.

As noted, Aspypr is listed as the publisher, which is notable because they already brought Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and Episode I Racer to the Switch and Switch. Meanwhile, Nintendo Everything also points out that this is exactly how several Switch games have leaked in the past, including both Paladins and Fortnite.

For those that don't know: Star Wars: Republic Commando debuted back in 2005, and, at first, it was an Xbox exclusive before it came to PC a few days later. That said, while the game quickly came to PC, it never came to any Nintendo or PlayStation platforms.

"Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy," reads an official pitch of the tactical first-person shooter game from LucasArts. "As the leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately, annihilate the enemy. Your squad will follow your orders and your lead, working together as a team – instinctively, intelligently, instantly. You are their leader. They are your weapon."

At the moment of publishing, Aspyr has not commented on this apparent leak in any capacity. Nor has Nintendo or LucasArts. That said, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Interestingly, this leak comes on the back of rumors that Aspyr is working on a AAA revival of KOTOR. Does this leak lend credence to the rumors or vice versa? Well, that's exactly what Star Wars fans are currently debating.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Nintendo Switch, Star Wars, and gaming.