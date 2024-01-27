Free Nintendo Giveaway Features Something Special for Mario Kart Fans

A new, free Nintendo giveaway features both Nintendo Switch product, as well as a little something special for Mario Kart fans. With rumors circulating that a new Nintendo console -- rumored to be a successor to the Nintendo Switch -- is on the horizon, many Nintendo fans are wondering when Switch support will start to noticeably slow down. It hasn't happened yet. 2023 was one of the Nintendo Switch's greatest years with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Metroid Prime Remastered, and Pikmin 4 all releasing last year. 2024 does look a bit slower though, which makes sense given the imminency of the Switch 2. Before this happens though, Nintendo, perhaps for the last time, is celebrating the new year with a huge Nintendo Switch giveaway.

If you haven't entered already, you should enter the My Nintendo Glow Up Super Star Sweepstakes, which only costs some Platinum Points to enter. All you need to be is older than 13 years old and a legal resident of either the United States or Canada. You will also need a Nintendo account, but that costs nothing.

Once entered, you will have the chance of winning the following items: Mario Kart – Mario PVC Statue – Standard Edition (Usually $129.99 USD), Nintendo Switch GLOW REMATCH Wireless Controller – Super Star (Usually $54.99 USD), Nintendo Switch Travel Case Plus GLOW – Super Star (Usually $34.99 USD), or the Club Mocchi- Mocchi- Super Mario Super Star – Mega Plush Toy – 15 inch (Usually $19.99 USD).

There will be five winners chosen, and each winner will receive one of each items above. In total, Nintendo is dealing out $1,199.80 USD in prizes. That said, you only have until 11:59PM PT on 1/31/24 to enter. If you win, you will be alerted via email on February 13, 2024. If you are interested you can read more about the sweepstakes here.

Power up your 2024! Enter for a chance to win a Super Star themed prize package with #MyNintendo Glow Up Super Star Sweepstakes! https://t.co/BeoaEJWjMg pic.twitter.com/vq5lxfTAxw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 25, 2024

