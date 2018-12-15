Nintendo “Can’t Comment” On If ‘Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 1 and 2’ Are Coming To Nintendo Switch

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance and Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 may be coming to Nintendo Switch, but for the time being Nintendo are playing reticent about the possibility.

As you may know, earlier this month during The Game Awards 2018, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order was announced by developer Team Ninja, the studio who has made games like Dead or Alive and Nioh. And to the surprise of almost everyone, the game was announced as a Nintendo Switch exclusive with Nintendo as publisher.

With the pretty substantial swoop, many began to wonder if this meant the original Marvel: Ultimate Alliance and its sequel would be ported to the Nintendo Switch. The answer presumably is yes, but officially, Nintendo isn’t saying.

When asked as much by IGN, Nintendo of America president and COO, Reggie Fils-Aime, walked out the official “no comment” PR response.

“I really can’t comment on that,” said Fils-Aime. “That’s not been an area of focus for us,” he said. “What we want to do is we want to make this game a great experience, and certainly with all of the excitement around the overall Marvel universe, we think it’s going to be a great opportunity.”

As you can see, Fils-Aime doesn’t tease a bone for fans hoping to play the two classic Marvel games on Nintendo Switch, but he doesn’t exactly throw the bone away either. However, he does note that it’s not an area of focus for them, which seemingly suggests that perhaps no ports are in the pipeline, but it’s hard to deduce too much from such a general and vague statement.

Whatever the case, if the games don’t come to Nintendo Switch, there’s luckily still a ton of ways to enjoy them. Marvel: Ultimate Alliance — the better critically received of the two — was developed by Raven Software and released on PS2, PS3, Xbox, and Xbox 360 in 2006. The game was then ported to Wii and PSP, as well as Game Boy Advance, though the latter version was slightly different.

The game was also apparently coming to Nintendo DS and GameCube, but these versions were canned. Eventually, a remaster released in 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Meanwhile, Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 — developed primarily by Vicarious Visions — released in 2009 via the Xbox 360, Nintendo DS, PS3, Wii, PSP, and PS2. It also eventually made its way to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2016.

Whether the pair of games will ever make it to Nintendo Switch, who knows. But as you can see, even if they don’t, there are plenty of ways to play the titles ahead of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, which is poised to release sometime during 2019.