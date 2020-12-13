New Nintendo Switch Controller Revealed by PowerA

✖

PowerA's line of officially-licensed controllers for Nintendo Switch is set to increase by one later this week, with an Enhanced Wireless Controller based on Cuphead! The controller will feature a graphic of the game's titular character on one side, with some animated explosions and an orange-and-white color scheme, for good measure. It seems like a safe bet that a lot of gamers are going to find a Nintendo Switch under the tree this year, so gift givers looking for a solid wireless controller to go alongside it will definitely want to consider this one. At the very least, it seems like a tempting option for Cuphead fans!

Images of the Cuphead Enhanced Wireless Controller can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

We’re huge Cuphead fans, so we wanted to raise a glass to your potential success! 😈 Play in style with the limited edition Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch or the Wired Controller for Xbox One - Cuphead. #Cuphead #NintendoSwitchhttps://t.co/GeeDshnznp pic.twitter.com/ccyaNe5iAt — PowerA Gaming (@PowerA) December 10, 2020

For those unfamiliar with PowerA's Enhanced Wireless Controller, it's very similar to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, with some minor differences. The most notable exception is that the Enhanced Wireless Controller does not work with Amiibo. Buyers will also have to commit to using batteries (it comes with two AA), or finding a rechargeable battery option, as players won't be able to charge the controller through the Switch Dock. There is a trade-off for these exclusions, however, as the Enhanced Wireless Controller retails for about $10 cheaper than the Pro Controller.

Given the popularity of Cuphead, it certainly makes a lot of sense for this kind of option! Released in 2017, the game has proven to be a surprise success for developer Studio MDHR. Cuphead began life as an Xbox exclusive, but received a port on Nintendo Switch in 2019, so fans of the console have had some time to get acquainted with the game. For diehard fans of Cuphead, this controller is a must-own.

The Cuphead Wireless Enhanced Controller will release on December 15th for $49.99. The controller is available for pre-order right here.

What do you think of PowerA's Cuphead Enhanced Wireless Controller? Have you purchased any of the company's previous options for Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!