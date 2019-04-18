Nintendo Switch Reportedly Getting Smaller, Cheaper Model This Fall

It looks like Nintendo’s long-rumored cheaper and smaller version of the Nintendo Switch is coming this fall, or at least that’s what a new report out of Japanese newspaper Nikkei claims. As been reported and rumored previously, the more compact device will be pitched as a better portable system. However, while it will be better to put in your backpack and play on public transportation, it will still retain the ability to hook up to a TV, which some reports and rumors said wouldn’t be the case.

Meanwhile, a more powerful and meaty “next-generation” version that will come packing a major redesign is no longer coming this year, but is now further off. Again, at least this is what Nikkei is reporting. However, it’s unclear if Nikkei is claiming the enhanced Switch model we’ve previously heard about is delayed or something else.

Anyway, according to the report, Nintendo is trying out a few things with the next-gen model, including numerous operating system changes.

The report also claims that Nintendo’s “Quality of Life” initiative spearheaded by the late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata, has been canned. Apparently, a prototype of the project, an actual device, was in the works and helped improve sleep quality, but then was dropped near completion because it’s not a “Nintendo-esque product.” In other words, it doesn’t fit their branding. However, apparently some employees aren’t exactly pleased with cancellation, suggesting it may have caused some internal issues.

Of course, all reports should be taken with a grain of salt, even though Nikkei has an established record of dishing out reliable scoops. However, its history of reporting more or less is cancelled out with potential translation errors. There’s currently some debate about the translation of the report and what it implies, which means you should probably reserve an additional grain of salt just to be safe.

