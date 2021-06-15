Nintendo Switch Online Deal Comes With Free128GB SanDisk MicroSD Card

Just in time for the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct presentation, Walmart is offering a Nintendo Switch Online 12-month family subscription bundle with a Switch-branded 128GB SanDisk microSD card for $34.99. That means that the card is completely free. You can grab the deal right here while it lasts.

If you want to find out what new Nintendo Switch games you'll be loading on that card before the end of 2021, you can follow along with the major announcements from the Nintendo Direct event right here.

Benefits of an Nintendo Switch Online Membership include access to online play, access to a growing catalog of classic NES and Super NES titles, cloud backup, and access to special offers. The family Nintendo Switch online membership can be used by up to 8 accounts. An official breakdown of features includes:

Play Super Mario Bros. with a 35-player twist in the Super Mario Bros. 35 game! Race against time, defeat enemies, and sabotage your opponents to be the last Mario standing! Available exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. Playable until March 31, 2021

Online Play – Battle it out or cooperate with players online in compatible games like Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Invite friends to your in-game island or visit theirs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

NES and Super NES - Nintendo Switch Online – Enjoy a curated library of 70+ classic Super NES and NES games. You can compete (or cooperate) online with friends, share your screen, or virtually pass the controller, depending on the game

Save Data Cloud – In addition to the game data regularly saved to your system, you’ll have online backup. This makes it easy to retrieve your game data if you lose your system or start using a new one

Smartphone app – Enhance your online experience with the Nintendo Switch Online app. You can use voice chat with players in compatible games, and access special game-enhancing features for select titles

Special Offers – Get members-only deals - Exclusive offers include products that only those with a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership can purchase.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.