How to Watch the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct

As so, the last official day of E3 2021 is upon us, but there is still one last major conference to keep an eye on: the Nintendo Direct. It is currently unclear exactly what Nintendo might show off as it has been particularly quiet about what fans should expect to see, but it is known that there will be a bunch of information about Nintendo Switch software releasing this year included. There is not long to wait in order to find out, thankfully.

When Is the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct and How to Watch

Specifically, the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct will stream live at 12PM ET/9AM ET today. It will be available via Nintendo's official YouTube page, embedded above, and should also be part of E3's official channels as well. That means you should have the option to watch across Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter, but it is typically best to go directly to the source for such things. As such, Nintendo's official E3 page specifically has the YouTube channel lined up, so we would recommend that avenue above all the others.

🗓 Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT! Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.

https://t.co/TMjlZ5G37G pic.twitter.com/Hh1l6y0WVh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2021

What to Expect From the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct

With the announced description stating that it will focus "exclusively" on Nintendo Switch title, it seems unlikely that the much-rumored Nintendo Switch model upgrade, whatever it might officially be called, will make an appearance. But it does leave the time open for a potential update on the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 or even a new Mario Kart title. Given the amount of information known about the upcoming Pokemon games, it would be surprising to see Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl of the new Arceus video game in the Nintendo Direct. But, if there is one seemingly guaranteed announcement, it is that there will be some sort of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news.

