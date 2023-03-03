Nintendo Switch Online Surprises GameCube Fans With Freebie

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch Online, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have a new freebie that GameCube fans, in particular, will appreciate. And unlike some free offers involving Nintendo Switch Online, this offer is not locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. Whether you have the Expansion Pack or whether you're just a standard-tier subscriber, you can enjoy this new freebie, but you have to act fast.

More specifically, between now and March 9, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can download a variety of Metroid Prime Remastered icons to use as profile pictures. According to Nintendo, there will be two waves. The first is this wave available now and until March 9, while the second wave will be available from March 9 to March 16. Typically, games get at least four waves, so it's unclear why there are only two waves for Metroid Prime Remastered.

As for how to redeem these icons, they are all locked behind the use of Platinum Points, with each running at 5 or 10 points, depending on the icon. Once redeemed, they are yours to keep. If you miss the boat though, you're out of luck.

Metroid Prime Remastered Icons for your Nintendo Switch Online account are now available until 3/9!!! -Rue pic.twitter.com/XUN8pn98I5 — Metroid Database (@MetroidDatabase) March 3, 2023

For those that don't know: Metroid Prime is an action-adventure game that was developed by Nintendo-owned Retro Studios and released as the fifth Metroid game. While not the first game in the series it was notably the first in the Prime sub-series. Released in 2002, via the Nintendo GameCube, it's widely considered one of the best games ever made and this year it was remastered via the Nintendo Switch, hence the timing of these icons.

As for Metroid Prime, there's currently a new installment in the series in development, dubbed Metroid Prime 4, but after years of silence, it's not clear when it's going to be revealed, let alone released. Until then, Metroid Prime Remastered will have to hold over fans of the series.

