Nintendo Switch Online Reveals 7 New Games Coming in February

Nintendo Switch Online is gearing up to add seven new games to the subscription service very soon. In 2025, Nintendo announced that it would be adding Virtual Boy games to Switch Online as part of the Expansion Pack tier of the platform. At the time, Nintendo didn’t reveal just how many games would be coming to this Virtual Boy catalog, which kept fans wanting to know more about this offering. Now, in advance of its launch in February, Nintendo has provided further details on what Switch Online members can expect until the end of 2026.

In a new video released by Nintendo today, it was revealed that seven Virtual Boy games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online next month on February 17th. This lineup will most notably include titles like Teleroboxer, Virtual Boy Wario Land, 3D Tetris, and more. While seven games will be available on Switch Online right away, Nintendo also shared that an additional nine will be rolling out before this year comes to a close. Of those nine, two of the Virtual Boy games in question have never been released previously.

Play video

Here is the full lineup of Virtual Boy games launching on Nintendo Switch Online next month:

Teleroboxer

Galactic Pinball

RED ALARM

GOLF

Virtual Boy Wario Land

3D TETRIS

The Mansion of Innsmouth

And here are the games that are coming to Switch Online at some point in 2026:

Mario Clash

Mario Tennis

Jack Bros

Space Invaders Virtual Collection

Virtual Bowling

Virtual Force

V-Tetris

Zero Racers (Never Before Released)

D-HOPPER (Never Before Released)

If you’re excited to check out these Virtual Boy titles for yourself on Switch Online, you will need to purchase an additional accessory for Switch or Switch 2 that will let you play the games. Nintendo is selling cardboard and original replica versions of the Virtual Boy that will allow users to play these games in stereoscopic 3D. To buy these accessories, you can head to Nintendo’s website right here.

As mentioned, these Virtual Boy games will only be playable to those who are subscribed to the Expansion Pack offering of Nintendo Switch Online. This version of the service is a bit more expensive than the base tier and goes for $49.99 annually. In addition to Virtual Boy games, the Expansion Pack also gives subscribers access to titles from Nintendo GameCube, Game Boy Advance, and Nintendo 64.

