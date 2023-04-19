Nintendo Switch Online Adds 4 More Classic Sega Genesis Games

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers just got four more classic games this week with Nintendo adding a couple of Sega Genesis games to the online subscription service. Some of the games added are old favorites to many while others like Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition should sound familiar even to those who are totally new to these classic games. The four games in question are Pulseman, Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition, Kid Chameleon, and Flicky, but to play these, you'll need the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, not just the base Nintendo Switch Online service.

If you're looking for something new to start with out of these four games, longtime Nintendo fans might find it interesting to check out Pulseman if for no other reason than the fact that it was created by Game Freak, the studio best known for the creation and continues work on the Pokemon series. Game Freak put out a number of different games prior to Pokemon, one of which was Pulseman. It's set in the year 2015 (the game itself was released in 1994 two years prior to Pokemon Red and Blue), and you can find an overview of the game below:

"Pulseman is set in the far future of 2015, where the ambitious, genius scientist Doc Waruyama schemes to conquer the galaxy," a preview of Pulseman said. "But an electrifyingly heroic boy named Pulseman is here to stop him! Pulseman's adventures take him inside computer networks and to cities all over the globe in this vibrant side-scroller developed by Game Freak."

Four classic SEGA Genesis games have just been made available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!



Pulseman

STREET FIGHTER II' : SPECIAL CHAMPION EDITION

Kid Chameleon

As for the rest of the games, Kid Chameleon is a side-scroller with over 100 levels to complete, Flicky features the bird of the same name who appears in the Sonic the Hedgehog games, and Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition is an improved version of the second Street Fighter game that includes things like mirror matches and a number of different fan-favorite fighters.

The new Nintendo Switch Online games are available now for those subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.