Nintendo Switch Online Users Can Play Classic Star Wars Game for Free

Nintendo Switch Online users on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED can soon play a classic Star Wars game for free, for a limited time. And unlike some free game trials, this one does not require the Expansion Pack tier, and is rather open to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. As for the game, it can be played for free between April 20 and April 26. This may not seem very long, but the game, which is Star Wars: Republic Commando, is only nine to ten hours long, so you can easily it beat during this window.

For those unfamiliar with this Star Wars game, it debuted back in 2005 via LucasArts as an exclusive to the original Xbox. Later in the same year, it came to PC, and then in 2021 an HD port was released on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. When it was originally released, the game garnered a 78 on Metacritic. This isn't the greatest Metacritic score, but it's solid, and in the modern era, it's widely viewed as a cult classic when it comes to Star Wars games.

"Boss, Fixer, Scorch, and Sev, better known as Delta Squad, are back on Nintendo Switch! Relive the legendary campaign," reads an official blurb abou the game on the Nintendo eShop. "Welcome to the Clone Wars: Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately annihilate the enemy. Battle a variety of highly intelligent and deadly enemies-from brutal Trandoshan mercenaries to the flying insectoid warriors of Geonosis. Your squad will follow your orders, performing complex commands and strategic maneuvers. You are their leader. They are your weapon."

To play the game on Nintendo Switch, you will need to download it on your Switch, which requires 2.5 GB of space. Once the trials is over, you will need to fork over $14.99 to buy it and continue playing, however, if you buy it during the trial you can nab it for $7.49, courtesy of a 50 percent discount. Meanwhile, for your troubles of checking it out via Nintendo Switch Online, you will be awarded 100 Platinum Points.