Nintendo Switch Losing Exclusive Game Next Week

A Nintendo Switch console exclusive is about to shed its console exclusivity and come to the PS4 and PS5 via backward compatbility. When you think of Nintendo Switch exclusive, you think of games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Metroid Dread, and a wide range of other high-quality games. The console exclusve in question doesn't come from Nintendo itself though, and it's surely not the same level of quality either. However, if you like farming life games like Stardew Valley, then it may tickle your fancy.

To be more specific, Playism and developer GeSEI Unkan have announced that Drago Noka is coming to PS4 on April 28 via the PlayStation Store. In other words, it will be a digital release only. For those that have never heard of this game, it debuted on January 22, 2022 via PC and then came to Nintendo Switch earlier this year. It doesn't have any available reviews on Metacritic, but on Steam 81 percent of 85 user reviews are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" user review rating.

"The surface is overrun with huge giants and dangerous pests, leaving an uninhabitable world in their quake," reads an official blurb about the game. "Humans have nowhere to live on the surface, and so... they live on the backs on dragons! Develop your very own village, gather various materials, and create new items with your very own hands. Relax and enjoy a safe and peaceful village life away from the surface below atop a giant dragon."

An official description continues: "Recruit and settle in new villagers with unique skills and personalities. Befriend them, work together, and build together. Enrich one another's lives and who knows...you may even start a family of your own! Take on many different jobs like farming, blacksmithing, fishing, sewing, cooking, synthesizing, and raising farm animals! Create the village you desire while taking care of your villagers' needs."

