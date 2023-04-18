Nintendo Fans Surprised With New Game Boy Color Game

Nintendo fans have been suprised with a new Game Boy Color game, not something you get very often in 2023. If you want to feel old, the Game Boy Color turns 25 years old this year. Some games from this era have aged really well, others have not been treated so well over time. The Game Boy Color was/is a rudimentary machine compared to even something like the underpowered Nintendo Switch. That doesn't matter though, because it's very nostalgic. If you're one of these nostalgic Nintendo fans, then you will be happy to hear that Limited Run Games, Sunsoft, and Yuichi Ueda have announced Trip World DX for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, and Game Boy Color. Yes, Game Boy Color.

For those that don't know: Yuichi Ueda is the director of the original Trip World, a 1992 platformer from Sunsoft that actually never came to North America. It was only released in Japan and Europe. This new release is a remaster of this original game using Limited Run Games' Carbon Engine, a new engine specifically designed to modernize old games.

"In the classic Trip World, you take part in a globetrotting adventure through Trip World, a land filled with endearing creatures and mythical beings, as the bunny-like hero Yakopoo," reads an official blurb about the game. "A showstopper on its original handheld hardware, Trip World features some of the finest graphics and music ever heard in a video game in this form factor. The quality of its presentation is matched perfectly by the spot-on game mechanics and atmospheric level design that encourages the player to take part and enjoy the many sights of Trip World rather than rush through and beat it."

The transforming hero Yakopoo is back in Trip World DX! Limited Run's Carbon Engine team & Sunsoft collaborated to create this all-new, colorized remaster of Trip World for modern consoles. Physical pre-orders open on April 28th.



Right now, there's no word of a release date, but pre-orders for the game's physical version are set to open April 28 and run until June 9, with prices varying on what edition you buy. Prices start at $34.99, unless you're buying the Game Boy Color version, which starts at $39.99. There's no word if the game will be made available digitally, but it will presumably be and possibly even be cheaper.