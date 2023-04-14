Nintendo Switch Online Adds New Mario Freebies

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can now claim a new wave of profile icons based on Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. The first wave was made available last week, and the second wave went live tonight. Players can snag icons of four of the game's playable characters, including Mario, Toad, Peach, and Luigi, all wearing their Cat Suits. Profile icons of Cat Bowser, a Cat Goomba, and a Cat Piranha Plant are also available, as well as the Super Bell power-up used to unlock the Cat Suit. All of these icons and more are available now through April 20th, and they just cost a handful of Platinum Points each, making them essentially free. Fans interested will want to grab them before they're gone!

Super Mario 3D World first released on Wii U in 2013. The game appeared on Nintendo Switch in 2021, alongside a brand-new game called Bowser's Fury. The two games are actually quite different from one another, with Super Mario 3D World being an isometric platformer, and Bowser's Fury being a 3D adventure game. However, the two shares several characters and elements in common, including the Super Bell power-up. The game earned strong reviews on release, and actually received the top spot in ComicBook.com's list of the best Mario games to play after seeing The Super Mario Bros. Movie! Readers interested in checking out the full list can find it right here.

After debuting in Super Mario 3D World, Mario's Cat Suit power-up would go on to appear in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. During his fight with Donkey Kong, Mario looks for a power-up that will help him defeat the son of Cranky. Donkey Kong initially laughs off the power-up, but the big ape quickly discovers that the power-up is just as useful as it is in Super Mario 3D World! Mario is able to use the Cat Suit to defeat Donkey Kong in combat, which convinces Cranky to join the fight against Bowser.

