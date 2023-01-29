Super Mario Movie Commercial Reveals a New Power-Up

A new commercial for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released by Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment. The 30-second spot mostly features footage seen in the second trailer, including Mario's confrontation with Donkey Kong. However, the spot does include a new power-up that has not been seen in previously released footage! Around the 16-second mark, we can see Mario hit a Question Block, which apparently featured a Super Bell; suddenly, Cat Mario jumps into action against DK! The transformation results in laughter from Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong, who begins to throw a punch saying "now you die."

The new commercial spot was shared via the movie's official Twitter account, and can be found embedded below.

So far, this makes three power-ups from the series that have been unveiled for the movie: the Fire Flower, the Tanooki Suit, and the Cat Suit. Comparatively speaking, the Cat Suit is a far more recent power-up from the franchise, having first appeared in 2013's Super Mario 3D World. The power-up is actually quite useful in the game, even if it does make the user look a little bit silly. Over the last 10 years, it's become something of a fan favorite, and returned more recently in the video game Bowser's Fury. It will be interesting to see how Mario uses it in the actual film, and if it does help him defeat Donkey Kong in combat!

In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Chris Pratt's Mario is a newcomer to the Mushroom Kingdom, and still learning how things work, including power-ups; in the second trailer, we can see Princess Peach teaching Mario how to use a Fire Flower. For those that have never played a Mario game before, the movie looks like it will help them become a bit more familiar with this world!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release on April 7th.

