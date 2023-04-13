Super Mario Bros. Movie's "Peaches" Song Gets Nintendo DS Remake

Over the last week, the song "Peaches" has been captivating fans of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Sang by Jack Black's Bowser, the track is a declaration of the villain's love for Princess Peach. An official music video for the track was released earlier this week, but fans that can't get enough of the song can already find plenty of remakes and remixes across the internet. YouTuber Squishy Pixels may have come up with the best one, remaking the song in WarioWare: D.I.Y. for the Nintendo DS!

The Nintendo DS version of "Peaches" can be found in the video embedded below.

Released in 2009, WarioWare: D.I.Y. allowed players to create their own micro games. Players had a lot of freedom to use their creativity, which even extended to the music. Squishy Pixels has recreated a number of popular songs using the software, including Smash Mouth's "All Star" and Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles." In the video's description, the YouTuber states that "as soon as I heard this song, I knew a DIY cover needed to exist." Squishy Pixels went on to state that they "couldn't replicate Jack Black's amazing performance in the limited DIY soundfont." Despite this, it sounds pretty faithful to the version in the film!

Bowser's love for Peach has been an element in several Mario games over the years, and Bowser Jr. even mistakenly believed Peach to be his mother in Super Mario Sunshine. By the end of the game, Bowser Jr. realizes Peach is not actually his mother, but the question is left unresolved. It's been more than 20 years since that game's release and Nintendo still hasn't provided an answer, but the company has never been great at that sort of thing; fans have been wondering since 1994 if Cranky Kong is Donkey Kong's father! The Super Mario Bros. Movie finally provided an answer to that question, so it's possible we could get the same for Bowser Jr. one day!

