Nintendo Adds New Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Rewards Ahead of Release

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is just hours away from release, and fans can celebrate with some new freebies from My Nintendo. The first of these is a physical reward; for 550 Platinum points, My Nintendo users can snag a Paper Mario character notepad, which features 20 designs across 60 pages. The bottom of each page features a Nintendo character, including favorites like Mario, Peach, and Bowser, as well as original characters from the game, such as Vivian, Flurrie, and Professor Frankly. It also comes with a paper airplane, which seems to feature Mario and Goombella.

An image of the Paper Mario character notepad can be found below. Readers interested in claiming it can check out all of the Paper Mario My Nintendo rewards right here. While the item only costs Platinum points, readers should keep in mind that there are shipping costs for all physical items.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Other Paper Mario Freebies

In addition to the character notepad, Nintendo has revealed some printable freebies based on The Thousand-Year Door. The coolest of these is a retro Nintendo GameCube cover, which can be printed out and inserted into the game's case. The front of the image features the original GameCube box art, while the back features the game's map, as well as images of Mario and Flurrie. GameStop has a similar slip cover as a pre-order bonus for the game, but if you're planning to buy it elsewhere, or if you don't have a GameStop near you, this is a nice option. The alternate cover costs just 30 Platinum points.

There's also a printable door card and scrapbook kit, which both cost 30 Platinum points each. Readers should keep in mind that we'll likely see some profile icons based on the game released later this week through Nintendo Switch Online. Nothing has been announced just yet, but that's become pretty common for Nintendo published games, lately. As such, those that don't have a lot of Platinum points to spare might want to hold off for now!

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Release Date

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 23rd. The release marks the first time the game has officially been made available on a platform other than GameCube. Reviews went live earlier this week, and have been overwhelmingly positive; ComicBook's official review for the RPG awarded it a score of 4.5 out of 5.

Do you plan on grabbing any of these My Nintendo rewards? Are you looking forward to Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!