Nintendo Switch Sports Update Live, Patch Notes Released

It's been exactly three months since the 1.3.0 update for Nintendo Switch Sports, and many fans could not be blamed for thinking that the game wouldn't be getting anything else. However, Nintendo has now updated the game to version 1.4.0. The new version doesn't add anything as significant as a new sport, but it does add some welcome changes. Notably, players will now have an easier time getting items that they might have previously missed from the game! Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below:

Ver. 1.4.0 (Released February 28, 2023)

Play Globally

Reissued items have been added. If you collect all the currently available items, a collection of items that you did not complete before will become available (once per week only).



Overall

You can now get special items by fulfilling certain conditions.

An issue has been fixed related to calculation of Pro League results.

Several issues have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Nintendo Switch Sports is the latest iteration in the Wii Sports series. The game features a mix of returning sports from Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort, as well as brand-new new ones. Reception to the game was a bit mixed last year, with one of the biggest criticisms being that it didn't offer much in the way of content. Despite this, the game seems to have found a passionate player base, just as the original Wii Sports did.

In Nintendo Switch Sports, players can use Mii avatars just like in the original Wii titles, but the game also features new designs that can be customized with unlockable avatar items. Following today's update, players that unlock all of the available items in the featured collection will see the return of item collections that they haven't unlocked. That's a great quality-of-life improvement, and it's bound to make a lot of fans happy!

How do you feel about this Nintendo Switch Sports update? Are you happy with these improvements to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!