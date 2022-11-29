Nintendo Switch Sports Finally Gets Long-Awaited Feature

When Nintendo Switch Sports launched earlier this year, it debuted with six events for players to take part in. Prior to launch, Nintendo revealed that Golf would also be released as a free update in the future, and players have been waiting patiently ever since. Today, Nintendo finally made the sport available, adding 21 holes that previously appeared in the Wii Sports series! It's been a long time coming, but fans can finally hit the links both online and with a roomful of people.

Nintendo announced the update's release on the company's official Twitter account alongside a new trailer, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The free Golf update for #NintendoSwitchSports is available now! ⛳️



You can now hit the fairway across 21 holes from the Wii Sports series. Be the last player standing in Survival Golf or enjoy some casual competition – no golf cart required! pic.twitter.com/aoCmooLUWF — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 29, 2022

Nintendo Switch Sports is the latest entry in the Wii Sports franchise. Players can participate in returning sports such as Golf, Tennis, Bowling, and Chambara, as well as new activities like Soccer, Volleyball, and Badminton. Unsurprisingly, Nintendo Switch Sports features the same motion-controlled activities that made the original Wii Sports a system seller. However, the game also adds modern elements such as online play and the ability to unlock new character customization options. Players can use Mii characters as they did in the original Wii Sports titles, or they can use new avatars specifically created for the game.

The addition of Golf to the sports roster should help to alleviate one of the game's biggest complaints! Nintendo Switch Sports launched back in April, and received mostly mixed reviews. While the game's activities received praise from reviewers and players alike, its sparse amount of content was a frequent complaint. Many felt that the game should have launched with more to do, and felt annoyed by Nintendo's habit of waiting to release content later. At this time, Nintendo has not announced any additional sports, but that could always change if fans make their voices heard!

Nintendo Switch Sports is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game, including our review, right here.

Are you excited that Golf has finally been added to Nintendo Switch Sports? Have you been enjoying the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!