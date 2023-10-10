Nintendo Gives Super Mario Bros. Wonder Fans New Way to Play the Game Early

Nintendo Switch kiosks are a frequent sight at retailers, giving visitors a chance to experience a number of popular games. Ahead of the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo has confirmed that these kiosks have now been updated with a playable demo for the game. Reports about the demo's existence started to trickle in over the weekend, but now Nintendo has confirmed that players can find them at participating Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop locations. The company's official website doesn't reveal too much about the demo, but apparently players will be able to try the new Elephant Fruit power-up!

"Check out Mario's latest adventure, and see how Wonder Flowers shake up the classic platforming gameplay with all kinds of wild Wonder effects. Take your pick from the largest cast of characters ever seen in a side-scrolling Mario game, and hop into the Flower Kingdom with up to 4 players in local co-op. You'll even get to try some new power-ups, like the Elephant Fruit," the Nintendo website reads. "You can find the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game demo at select Best Buy, GameStop, Target, & Walmart locations."

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Release Date

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be releasing October 20th on Nintendo Switch for $59.99. At this time, Nintendo has not indicated whether the game will also receive a demo on the eShop, so those hoping to play the game ahead of that date will have to track down a participating retailer. It's worth noting that several of these retailers also have pre-order bonuses for the game, so those that enjoy the demo can pre-order the game while they're there! Walmart in particular has a trading card set, Best Buy has an art print, and GameStop has a poster.

Super Mario Games 2023

This year saw the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Nintendo has marked the occasion with several new games featuring Mario and his supporting cast. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is one of two big Mario-themed games coming to Nintendo Switch this holiday season. Following the game's debut this month, November will see the release of Super Mario RPG, a remake of the 1996 SNES classic. Super Mario RPG has never been made available in any form on Nintendo Switch, making the remake's release a pretty big deal!

The Mario celebration will continue into 2024, with two games coming earlier in the year. First up is Mario vs. Donkey Kong on February 16th. The game is a remake of a Game Boy Advance title that first released back in 2004. On March 22nd, Princess Peach: Showtime! is a brand-new game where players take on the role of the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Are you planning to pick-up Super Mario Bros. Wonder this month? Did you check out the game's demo yet? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!