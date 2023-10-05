Super Mario Bros. Wonder Producer Addresses Sonic Superstars Releasing the Same Week

In the '90s, Mario and Sonic were bitter rivals, and the quality of their 2D platformers led to fierce debate between gamers. This month, Mario and Sonic will be going head-to-head once again, as Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Sonic Superstars will be releasing within just three days of one another. The proximity of these 2D games to one another has been a hot topic since they were both revealed, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder producer Takashi Tezuka has now weighed-in. Speaking to Game Informer, Tezuka himself seemed taken aback by how closely the two games will be releasing.

"I think it's an interesting coincidence. We've been creating 2D action games for a long time and we, of course, want as many players as possible to enjoy those games," said Tezuka. "We're looking forward to as many people as possible having the opportunity to play these 2D side-scrolling action games, Mario and otherwise."

Tezuka clearly doesn't seem bothered by the "competition" and it's likely that a lot of the same people that will buy Sonic Superstars will also be checking out Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The rivalry between these two characters (and Nintendo and Sega) has all but died off over the decades, and Mario and Sonic have even appeared in multiple video games together.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Release Date

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be releasing October 20th on Nintendo Switch. The game marks Mario's first new 2D game since 2012's New Super Mario Bros. U. While the New Super Mario Bros. series had started to feel stale for a lot of fans, Super Mario Bros. Wonder already seems like a breath of fresh air for the 2D Mario games. The title will feature multiple playable characters, new power-ups, new villains, and new locations. Following the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the game could end up being one of the holiday season's biggest games.

Sonic Superstars Release Date

Arriving three days prior to Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Sonic Superstars will be releasing October 17th. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, as well as PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game is Sonic's first 2D title since 2017's Sonic Mania. In a first for the 2D Sonic series, Sonic Superstars will offer co-op multiplayer, allowing players to choose between Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy. The game will also introduce a brand-new series villain named Trip, new Chaos Emerald powers, and new music tracks.

Sonic Superstars might be releasing a little too close to Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but hopefully both of these games will offer experiences that fans of all-ages can appreciate!

