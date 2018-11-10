Nintendo Bringing Demos For ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ and ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ Across The US

Nintendo has announced the “Nintendo Switch Holiday experience,” which will bring demos of some of its biggest upcoming games to retail stories across the United States.

Starting on November 10 — today — and running until December 16, Nintendo will be showcasing some of its marquee titles, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Nintendo Labo, Super Mario Party, and more across the country via demo form in different retail stores.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Nintendo, the Nintendo Switch Holiday Experience is an opportunity for fans and everyone else to check out all things Nintendo and get recommendations about what Nintendo products to buy this upcoming holiday season. In other words, there will be demos for kids to play and information for parents on what to buy this holiday season for their youngin’.

Obviously, the highlights of the offering will be the demo version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokemon: Lets’ Go, as well as the chance to experience the Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit and a “Fortnite-themed photo experience,” because, you know, Fortnite is all the rave with kids right now.

Additional games Nintendo makes note of are the constantly selling Mario Kart 8, as well as Just Dance 2019 and Overcooked 2. Both version of Pokemon: Let’s Go — Pikachu and Eevee — will be playable with the Poke Ball Plus accessory.

The Nintendo Switch Holiday Experience will be open to the public, for free, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The event will be present at the following retail centers:

Mall of Georgia in Buford, Georgia

Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois

Memorial City Mall in Houston, Texas

Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, California

The Florida Mall in Orlando, Florida

Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota

Queens Center in Elmhurst, New York

King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale, Arizona

Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara, California

Tysons Corner Center in Tysons Corner, Virginia

At the moment, it is unclear if Nintendo plans on adding any other venues to the list, but presumably it won’t, meaning large chunks of the country will have to drive pretty far if they want to check things out.