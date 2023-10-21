Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor Leaks the Console's Biggest Game

A new Nintendo Switch rumor, if accurate, has leaked and revealed the biggest game in development for the Nintendo Switch 2. And if this game can run on the Nintendo Switch 2, it may lend credence to the rumors that the next Nintendo console is packing innards not far off the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which would be impressive considering it's likely to be a hybrid handheld machine at a reasonable price point. While most Nintendo fans will end up buying the next console to play games and series like Mario, Zelda, Fire Emblem, Metroid, Animal Crossing, Kirby, Mario Kart, Splatoon, Pokemon, Xenoblade Chronicles, Super Smash Bros., and other IP Nintendo makes exclusively for its hardware, none of these series will produce games as big and as popular as the upcoming GTA 6, which will apparently be on Switch 2.

The rumor comes the way of the Editor-in-Chief of Universo Nintendo, a large publication out of Brazil that specializes in Nintendo. To this end, Necro Felipe claimed to his 25,000 followers on X that GTA 6 will be on Switch 2. Now, how much of this is a bonafide report versus speculation, we don't know, but it's worth pointing out the information comes from a reply on X, which suggests it's a mixture of both.

The idea of GTA 6 running on the Nintendo Switch 2 seems absurd, however, as noted, early reports have claimed the Switch 2 is close to the PS5 and Xbox Series X in power. If this is the case, then it's reasonable to think it could run the game, though how well it would run it, is hard to say without specific specs.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is it unclear how much of this is report vs speculation, but even if it's the former, there's no guarantee it's true. So far, it has not drawn any type of comment from Rockstar Games or Nintendo. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

