Is Nintendo Teasing the Return of Super Mario Sunshine on Switch?
Earlier today, Nintendo of America Tweeted out a new image of Mario lounging in the summer sun. The render could just be a fun summer-themed design, but Nintendo fans are convinced that there might be something more to it. Earlier this year, rumors began circulating that Super Mario Sunshine will appear on Nintendo Switch, alongside other 3D Mario classics. The game debuted on GameCube back in 2002, and has never been ported to another console. Whether the image is a hint at the game's return or just some summer fun from Nintendo remains to be seen, but the company has certainly gained the attention of fans!
Stay cool, Mario! pic.twitter.com/xID5J1lmuH— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 12, 2020
Are you a fan of Super Mario Sunshine? Would you like to see the game on Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Super Mario Sunshine!
Let's a go!
Mario sunshine 2? pic.twitter.com/LTSP0gL0N1— JimC (@Tedthunt1) August 13, 2020
We're all tired. Come on, Nintendo.
Super Mario sunshine 2 or nah wassup? I’m tired of waiting lmao https://t.co/SzxjYxW7fs— phillip j fry (@JoEti55) August 13, 2020
Can it be, after all this time?
mario sunshine sneak peek????? https://t.co/CQDy8Ztc5b— tsar (@ricardocesarx) August 13, 2020
It's been 18 long years.
I’ve been waiting my whole life for this!! LETS GEAUX!! SUPER MARIO SUNSHINE!! Best MARIO GAME EVER MADE!!— Lt Surge (@LtSurgeTTV) August 13, 2020
Those beach visuals would look pretty stunning in HD...
Mario sunshine hd https://t.co/cDmgye2gD2— ឵឵឵឵ ឵឵឵឵ ឵឵឵឵឵឵឵឵ ឵឵឵឵ ឵឵឵឵឵឵឵឵ ឵឵឵឵ ឵឵឵឵឵឵឵឵ ឵឵឵ (@bixbysixtyfour) August 13, 2020
Fans want to know what's going on!
This is OBVIOUSLY something Mario Sunshine or Odyssey... Right? https://t.co/UfUR4dKySE— Render⁷ (@Render26126458) August 13, 2020
That's an impressive catch.
Mario sunshine with luigi the two drinks one has red other green— Matthew Doti (@MatthewDoti1) August 13, 2020
Not everyone feels as confident, though.
I would eat both of my shoes to get a super mario sunshine remake or a sequel but you guys are spectating over a PICTURE please— Dienty The Muse | #🅱️LM (@DientyMuse) August 13, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.