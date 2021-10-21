No Man’s Sky Halloween Update Revealed

Halloween is just around the corner, and gamers have the chance to celebrate the season through events in multiple games. No Man’s Sky is no exception, as developer Hello Games has announced a new Halloween event available now, and running through the end of the month. Expedition Four: Emergence is all about cults and Titan Worms, which seems like the perfect combination for an October event! This event marks the first expedition containing a narrative throughout. Of course, players can also expect to unlock exclusive rewards for completing phases of the expedition, offering even more incentive to jump in.

A trailer for the event was released by Hello Games and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/NoMansSky/status/1450809032512446470

During this expedition, players are stranded on the planet Wasan, known for its sandstorms and abundance of Titan Worms. There are some very interesting rewards to be found during the event. These include an alien head based on the Vy’keen cult, the ability to tame and ride sandworm companions, and more. Finally, this update adds new Titan Worm varieties (with three or four jaws), as well as improved particle effects.

All in all, this seems like a pretty fun update for the game! There’s plenty of creepy fun to be found, and some cool rewards for participating. Gamers are going to have a lot of games competing for their time this month, with titles like Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite also offering Halloween related events. However, reception to the No Man’s Sky event seems fairly positive so far, and it seems like fans will probably carve out some time for this one. A specific end date and time for the event has not been announced, so fans will want to jump into this one as soon as they can. The event is available for free.

No Man’s Sky is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to checking out this event in No Man’s Sky? What do you think of the theme? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!