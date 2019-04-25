Noobmaster69 Identity Revealed in New The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Xbox Promo

✖

A new Xbox promo for the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has finally revealed the identity of the previously unmasked Avengers: Endgame villain Noobmaster69. As you might recall, Noobmaster69 caused havoc in the movie for Thor and his friend Korg in the video game Fortnite to the point that Thor threatened his very existence, but it was never revealed just who it was behind the moniker -- and it's actually a familiar face.

You see, as the promo reveals, Noobmaster69 just so happened to be the gamertag of Aaron, the former Apple Store employee in Captain America: The Winter Soldier portrayed by comedian D.C. Pierson. Pierson's Marvel persona has been starring alongside Anthony Mackie's Falcon (Sam Wilson) in a series of promos for Xbox, which is a fun callback all on its own as Aaron apparently now works at a gaming store. But the Noobmaster69 reveal puts it over the top.

You can check out the promo below:

You don’t need a Vibranium shield to be a hero. Admittedly, it does help. Explore @XboxGamePass on Xbox #SeriesX and #SeriesS then stream #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier to unlock your inner hero starting March 19 on Disney+: https://t.co/qpAS5V068A pic.twitter.com/1YEspmRYrk — Xbox (@Xbox) March 15, 2021

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set to debut on Disney+ this Friday, March 19th. It stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/The Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series right here.

What do you think of Noobmaster69's identity being revealed? Are you excited to check out the show when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!