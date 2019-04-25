Marvel's Falcon Stars in New Xbox Series X Commercial

✖

Anthony Mackie, star of the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is now appearing in a new Xbox Series X|S commercial. Released earlier today, the new spot sees Sam Wilson in an electronics store, recapping the events of Avengers: Endgame and the five years he spent "snapped" out of existence. After a dramatic moment in which Sam recounts all the things he's missed, the hero indicates that video games are also included on that list. A helpful clerk points out the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, before the narrator discusses the advantage of Xbox Game Pass.

The new commercial can be found embedded below.

In addition to Falcon, the commercial also includes references to Groot and Thanos, though neither of these characters actually appears. However, Anthony Mackie is not the only Marvel Studios veteran in the ad! The helpful clerk in the commercial is played by comedian and writer D.C. Pierson. Pierson previously appeared in a cameo in Captain America: The Winter Soldier where he portrayed an Apple employee trying to help Cap and Black Widow, who are posing as a couple planning their honeymoon! Pierson even has the same name in the commercial, confirming that "Aaron" has seen a change in careers over the last few years!

All in all, this is a pretty effective spot! One of the biggest highlights of Xbox Game Pass is the fact that it gives subscribers the opportunity to enjoy a number of games they might have otherwise missed out on, and someone that came back from Thanos' snap would have missed a lot of games! It's just another interesting way that Marvel Studios is addressing that missing period of time for these characters, even if it is just through a commercial.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to release March 19th on Disney+. In the meantime, you can check out our previous coverage of the series right here.

