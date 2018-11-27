‘Octopath Traveler’ Getting Arranged Remix Album Next Year

One of this year's biggest surprises is the role-playing adventure Octopath Traveler for Nintendo Switch, which has snuck its way into the hearts of JRPG fans with its storytelling and immense combat scenarios. And don't think these fans haven't noticed the soundtrack either, as it's pretty sweet.

Good news for those that think so -- soon you'll be able to take it on the go, and in a way you've never thought possible.

Square Enix has announced that it's set to release a special Octopath Traveler remix album next February, under the name Arrangements -- Break & Boost in Japan. (It'll be easy to import, so don't worry about that.)

The remixed album was put together with the help of the game's original composer, Yasunori Nishiki, with a number of songs available in two different styles.

The first is the "Break Side," which will feature piano arrangements of various songs; and the second is the "Boost Side," with more modern arrangements by different bands. You'll find six tracks on each side, totaling twelve in all. If you're a fan of Octopath, this is the must-have soundtrack for you.

Here's the full track listing for the "Break Side":

The Frostlands

Primrose, the Dancer

Determination

A Settlement in the Red Bluffs

Orewell, Beneath the Crags

Decisive Battle II

And here's what you'll find on the "Boost Side":

Battle I

Decisive Battle II

They Who Govern Reason

Battle At Journey's End

Daughter of the Dark God

Octopath Traveler Main Theme

The soundtrack is set for release on February 20, 2019, and will run fans around 3,000 yen, which isn't too bad for its price. There's no word yet on a U.S. release, but we don't see why something like this wouldn't be offered through the Square Enix store or possibly even as a Nintendo bonus, since they're so close on this -- especially with that fantastic cover art, which you can see below.

If you haven't checked out Octopath Traveler yet, it's certainly worth a look, especially if you live and breathe classic JRPG games. And this soundtrack will complement your experience pretty nicely.

You can play Octopath Traveler now for Nintendo Switch.

(Hat tip to Nintendo Everything for the scoop!)