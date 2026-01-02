Okami 2 Gets New Development Update to Begin 2026

Developer Clovers has shared a new update on the development of its sequel to Okami (or Okami 2, as fans have dubbed it) to begin 2026. At the conclusion of 2024, Capcom surprisingly announced that it had greenlit a follow-up to Okami, the hit action-adventure game that originally launched in 2006. While fans were thrilled by this announcement, Capcom and developer Clovers stressed at the time that work on the game was still very early, which meant that we likely wouldn’t hear anything substantial about the project for a few more years. Fortunately, for those eager to get an update on Okami 2, new info on the status of the title has now emerged.

In a message posted to the official Clovers website, studio president and CEO Kento Koyama provided new details on what has been happening at the company lately. Koyama said that much of the past year has been spent on hiring new studio members who will then proceed to work on Okami 2. Regarding the game itself, Koyama again stressed that the game still isn’t close to launching, but said that those within Clovers will be working very hard on the title throughout 2026.

“We are hard at work on the Okami sequel. Although the release is still a ways off, we cannot wait to get the finished game into your hands,” said Koyama. “We will continue to work tirelessly this year to deliver an experience that surpasses the expectations of players all over the world.”

When Will Okami 2 Release?

Currently, there’s very little that Capcom and Clovers have said about Okami 2 and its arrival. In fact, it’s not even known if the game will release in this console generation, as platforms for the title haven’t been confirmed either. If Okami 2 were to end up being a PS6 or next-gen Xbox game, this would likely result in the game releasing in 2028 or 2029 at the absolute earliest.

The only thing that is known for certain about Okami 2 is that it’s being helmed by Hideki Kamiya, who is the director of the original game. Kamiya was previously at developer Platinum Games but departed from the studio in 2024 to found Clovers and begin work on the Okami sequel. Kamiya has previously expressed interest in Clovers working on other games outside of Okami 2, but the studio isn’t juggling any other projects at the moment.

