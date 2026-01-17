One of the Best Resident Evil Games Just Got a Major New Feature

One of the best Resident Evil games, plus two other Resident Evil titles, just got a major new feature. Of course, what the “best” Resident Evil game is is a debate among Capcom fans, though there are two clear standouts from the pack: Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4. The latter is technically rated higher by critics, but those who grew up playing the PS1 often prefer the former. If you are a horror fan who prefers the former, then his new update is for you.

More specifically, Capcom has updated the following three Resident Evil games: Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 7, and Resident Evil Village with a special feature. That said, this special feature is limited to the Xbox and Windows PC versions of the game because the feature is Xbox Play Anywhere. For those who do not know, Xbox Play Anywhere is a Microsoft program that lets you buy a game once, but then play it across multiple Xbox consoles and Windows 10/11 PCs. Not only this, but your progress carries over between devices.

Three Resident Evil Games

For those unfamiliar with any of these releases, Resident Evil 2 Remake is a remake of 1998’s Resident Evil 2, and the first remake in the modern Resident Evil remake series. Upon release, it earned a 91 on Metacritic. Resident Evil 7 is the second newest mainline installment and was released in 2017. It notably took the third-person series and made it first-person. It also introduced the series to VR. When it was released nine years ago, it garnered an 86 on Metacritic. Lastly, Resident Evil Village — aka Resident Evil 8 — was released in 2021 as a follow-up to Resident Evil 7. Upon release, it earned an 83 on Metacritic.

It is unclear why now, seemingly randomly, these three games have been updated with this feature. It is also unclear why it is these three specific games, and only these three specific games, as there are other Resident Evil games that do not support this feature. For example, Resident Evil 4 Remake — the latest and best modern Resident Evil release — does not support the feature. Meanwhile, there is no word of the imminent Resident Evil Requiem supporting the feature at launch.

