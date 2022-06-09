New One Piece Odyssey Trailer Revealed at Summer Game Fest

✖

Bandai Namco has revealed a new One Piece Odyssey trailer during today's Summer Game Fest event that shows off the Straw Hats -- Luffy, Nami, Franky, Brook, Nico Robin, Usopp, Zoro, Chopper, and Sanji -- as they end up going on a new adventure on a mysterious island following a shipwreck. The anime video game is set to release later this year for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The new One Piece Odyssey trailer mostly showcases the characters with a small smidge of gameplay. It seems to draw heavily from the very beginning of the video game before the pirates land on the island. You can check out the new trailer for yourself, as seen during Summer Game Fest, embedded below:

"During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea," the official description of One Piece Odyssey reads in part. "They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!"

As noted above, One Piece Odyssey is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in 2022. No definitive release date has been announced as of yet. As previously announced, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda provided new character and monster designs for the video game and Motoi Sakuraba serves as the composer for the title. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game general right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of One Piece Odyssey so far? Are you looking forward to playing as the Straw Hats in the near future?