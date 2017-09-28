One Piece Thousand Storm Unveils Massive Overhaul

If you’re a fan of One Piece Thousand Storm, you got some big news coming. The ambitious free-to-play mobile action RPG from Bandai Namco just saw a huge overhaul, with everything from the UI being optimized to new character abilities and game mechanics. More changes include quality of life adjustments for those who already play.

To commemorate the update, Bandai Namco is giving away 400 Ace character medals, 5-star scene cards – with special moves – among other goodies. The only catch is that you only have to log in before November 6th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a detailed list of all the “revamp points” from the recent patch, straight from the publisher:

New Quick Move maneuver – By flicking the screen during battle, players can now employ “Quick Move” to deftly evade oncoming attacks.

– By flicking the screen during battle, players can now employ “Quick Move” to deftly evade oncoming attacks. Special Effects ability – By pressing and holding on the screen during battle, players can access unique effect spells for each player type, giving them an advantage over their foes.

– By pressing and holding on the screen during battle, players can access unique effect spells for each player type, giving them an advantage over their foes. Reduced load time and streamlined interface – The “My Page” function on the home screen has been revamped, allowing players to see the characters and move them into Quests, Formation, and Summon. The multiplayer matchmaking component now loads players into matches faster.

– The “My Page” function on the home screen has been revamped, allowing players to see the characters and move them into Quests, Formation, and Summon. The multiplayer matchmaking component now loads players into matches faster. New Quest Log for accessing past characters – A new Quest Log has been added, allowing players to access their favorite characters. Each character’s scene card now includes special moves, allowing players to retrieve the characters they may have missed in the past.

– A new Quest Log has been added, allowing players to access their favorite characters. Each character’s scene card now includes special moves, allowing players to retrieve the characters they may have missed in the past. Even more new features – New Community Lobbies added for greater control over player matching, new Summon Screen with helpful information, removed Stamina system to eliminate quest restrictions, and new Beginner Challenges.



One Piece Thousand Storm is available for download now on the Google Play and the App Store.